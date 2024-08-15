Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 18,908 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,908 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $42,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,925,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,629,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 942.9% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $469.50.

Murphy USA Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Murphy USA stock traded up $4.99 on Thursday, reaching $504.12. The company had a trading volume of 113,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,278. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $484.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.77. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $307.45 and a 1 year high of $521.54.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.73% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In related news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $374,692.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,436.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $374,692.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,436.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 13,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.38, for a total value of $6,920,468.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 382,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,971,533.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,455 shares of company stock worth $20,492,084. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

