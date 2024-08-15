Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 3,464 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $34,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Country Club Bank increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 16,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 13.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,770,506.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,921 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,501.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $213.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.42.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of LH traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $224.56. The company had a trading volume of 606,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,816. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $191.97 and a 52-week high of $238.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

