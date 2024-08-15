Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 6,096 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,096 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth $137,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 17,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $1,752,421.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,262.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXM traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.64. 318,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.33 and a 1 year high of $113.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.54.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.81 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.50%.

About Oxford Industries

(Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.