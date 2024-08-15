Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ: VRSK):

8/13/2024 – Verisk Analytics was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/12/2024 – Verisk Analytics is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Verisk Analytics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $268.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Verisk Analytics had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $268.00 to $285.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Verisk Analytics had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $278.00 to $263.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Verisk Analytics had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $280.00 to $282.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Verisk Analytics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $243.00 to $260.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Verisk Analytics had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $255.00 to $285.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/25/2024 – Verisk Analytics had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $250.00 to $260.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 1.1 %

VRSK opened at $268.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.32 and a 52 week high of $287.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.17. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Verisk Analytics Inc alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.45 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 252.11%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.10%.

In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total transaction of $88,743.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total transaction of $88,743.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 726 shares of company stock valued at $196,682 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,919,008,000 after purchasing an additional 170,620 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $374,530,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,502,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,030,000 after buying an additional 78,008 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,141,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,663,000 after buying an additional 542,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,137,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,041,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.