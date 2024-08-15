Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Price Target to $38.00

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.90.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on KYMR

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $42.53 on Monday. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.33.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.67% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics

In related news, insider Jared Gollob sold 23,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $1,060,272.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,480.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $593,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 803,792 shares in the company, valued at $28,494,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 23,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $1,060,272.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,470 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,480.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 502,345 shares of company stock valued at $19,279,932 in the last quarter. 15.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.