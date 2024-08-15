Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.91.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Slagle Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 138,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 68,356 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 38,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 152,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 21,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $53.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average of $57.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

