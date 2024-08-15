West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Short Interest Up 25.0% in July

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

West Coast Community Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SCZC traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $39.52. 260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,275. West Coast Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average of $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.77.

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.27 million for the quarter.

About West Coast Community Bancorp

West Coast Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Santa Cruz County Bank that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, certificate of deposits, and health savings accounts; and individual retirement account and retirement plans.

