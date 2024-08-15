Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WAL. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.27.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WAL

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:WAL opened at $74.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.10. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $82.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen Russell Curley sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total value of $387,500.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,356.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $612,410. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,957,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,758,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,339,000 after buying an additional 824,636 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,918.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,228,000 after acquiring an additional 750,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth approximately $46,538,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.