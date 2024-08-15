Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.12, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.23 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 29.94% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS.

Westport Fuel Systems Trading Up 2.5 %

WPRT stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,647. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Westport Fuel Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

