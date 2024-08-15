Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Major Shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp Sells 3,516 Shares

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $66,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 317,646 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,274. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 31st, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,000 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $59,100.00.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WHLR opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $1,130.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Stilwell Value LLC increased its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,912,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,041,184 shares during the period. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust comprises 4.0% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 49.85% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

Featured Stories

