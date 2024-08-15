WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WHFCL traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,586. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $27.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.22.

