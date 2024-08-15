WHY Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.74 Million (WHY)

WHY (WHY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. During the last week, WHY has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One WHY token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WHY has a market cap of $97.93 million and approximately $11.74 million worth of WHY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000084 BTC.

WHY Token Profile

WHY’s genesis date was April 4th, 2024. WHY’s total supply is 420,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WHY is www.madphant.com. WHY’s official Twitter account is @whyanelephant.

WHY Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WHY (WHY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WHY has a current supply of 420,000,000,000,000. The last known price of WHY is 0.00000024 USD and is down -8.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $11,442,763.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.madphant.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

