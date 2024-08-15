Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CEO Sells $334,839.24 in Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 9,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $334,839.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,171,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Willdan Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $35.45 on Thursday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WLDN shares. StockNews.com cut Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Willdan Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLDN. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Willdan Group by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the first quarter worth $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Willdan Group by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 82.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Further Reading

