Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Receives Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $475.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WING. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wingstop from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wingstop from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Wingstop from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Wingstop from $407.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $378.65.

WING traded up $7.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $384.49. The stock had a trading volume of 24,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,881. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $391.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.70. Wingstop has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $431.03.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.04 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.32%.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total value of $1,192,299.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,152.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total value of $1,192,299.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,152.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total value of $255,252.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,873.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,147 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 11,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

