World Mobile Token (WMT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $115.24 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. World Mobile Token has a market cap of $115.24 million and $945,582.07 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00035168 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00012085 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007882 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000097 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,839,552 tokens. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

