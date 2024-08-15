Worldcoin (WLD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $512.06 Million

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Worldcoin token can currently be bought for about $1.47 or 0.00002581 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. Worldcoin has a market capitalization of $512.06 million and approximately $90.65 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin launched on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,616,951 tokens. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 346,936,866.86086905 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.58636707 USD and is down -5.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 318 active market(s) with $91,465,642.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

