Wrapped eETH (WEETH) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $6.20 Million

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Wrapped eETH token can now be bought for $2,694.37 or 0.04629023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped eETH has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped eETH has a market cap of $6.20 million and approximately $82.46 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped eETH Token Profile

Wrapped eETH was first traded on November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 1,492,864 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. Wrapped eETH’s official website is www.ether.fi.

Wrapped eETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 1,503,944.81975126. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 2,772.12220107 USD and is down -2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $16,582,362.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped eETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped eETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped eETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

