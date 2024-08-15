Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.83), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 43.40% and a negative net margin of 182.99%.

Xenetic Biosciences Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XBIO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.15. 59,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,298. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.29. Xenetic Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $5.97.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

