Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.83), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 43.40% and a negative net margin of 182.99%.
Xenetic Biosciences Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:XBIO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.15. 59,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,298. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.29. Xenetic Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $5.97.
