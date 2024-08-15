Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives $15.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.24. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.66 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 195,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

