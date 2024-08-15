XSGD Tops 1-Day Volume of $372,412.71 (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last week, XSGD has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One XSGD token can now be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00001325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a market cap of $24.27 million and approximately $372,412.71 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About XSGD
XSGD was first traded on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,100,114 tokens. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com.
XSGD Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
