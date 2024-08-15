Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.13

Shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.13 and last traded at $36.10, with a volume of 226007 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.08.

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.48.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the period.

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

