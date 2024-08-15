Xylo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:XYLO) Short Interest Update

Xylo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:XYLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the July 15th total of 8,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Xylo Technologies Trading Down 6.0 %

XYLO stock opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Xylo Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $12.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.55.

Xylo Technologies Company Profile

Xylo Technologies Ltd, a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through Corporate, E-commerce, Online Advertising & Internet Traffic Routing, Online Event Management, and Others segments.

