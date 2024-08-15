Yarbrough Capital LLC Has $36.68 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Yarbrough Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of Yarbrough Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.86.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $163.17. 18,204,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,504,453. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $121.46 and a one year high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total transaction of $130,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,812.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,608 shares of company stock worth $21,567,504 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

