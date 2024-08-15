Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF) Short Interest Update

Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 814,600 shares, an increase of 155.2% from the July 15th total of 319,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Yuexiu Property Stock Performance

Shares of Yuexiu Property stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. Yuexiu Property has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80.

Yuexiu Property Company Profile

Yuexiu Property Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages properties primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Management, Property Investment, and Other. The company is involved in holding investment properties.

