Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

Yum! Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years. Yum! Brands has a payout ratio of 42.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Yum! Brands to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of YUM traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,134,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,380. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.36. The firm has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $912,030.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,275,158.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,301 shares of company stock worth $13,603,431. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

