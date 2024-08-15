Zapata Computing (NASDAQ:ZPTA) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Zapata Computing (NASDAQ:ZPTA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 197.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Zapata Computing in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Zapata Computing Stock Performance

Shares of ZPTA opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. Zapata Computing has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.59.

Zapata Computing (NASDAQ:ZPTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($4.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Zapata Computing

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zapata Computing stock. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZPTA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 341,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Sandia Investment Management LP owned 1.07% of Zapata Computing at the end of the most recent reporting period. 51.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zapata Computing

Zapata Computing Holdings Inc operates as an industrial generative artificial intelligence (AI) software company in the United States. The company offers subscription-based solutions that combine software and services to develop generative AI applications, as well as accompanying services to solve complex industrial problems.

