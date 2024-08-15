Zcash Price Reaches $42.81 on Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for about $42.81 or 0.00074174 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $699.04 million and approximately $85.23 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00038918 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00013221 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.