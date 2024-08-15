ZEDXION (USDZ) Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last seven days, ZEDXION has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One ZEDXION token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEDXION has a total market capitalization of $2.32 billion and approximately $865,656.48 worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZEDXION Token Profile

ZEDXION launched on May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,327,199,002 tokens. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZEDXION is zedxion.io. ZEDXION’s official message board is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZEDXION

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion (ZEDXION) is a crypto token on Ethereum and TRON. Its value is based on the average of five coins: BTC, BNB, ETH, TRX, and ZEDXION. It offers Performance Analytics and various trading options to help users optimize strategies. The creators are undisclosed. Always research before investing in cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEDXION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEDXION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

