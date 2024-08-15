Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CFO Jeremy Hofmann Sells 4,729 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 4,729 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $249,927.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,122.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Jeremy Hofmann sold 8,562 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $334,346.10.

Zillow Group stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.33. 3,187,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,928,035. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.29. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $61.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of -77.29 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,320,000. Mark Asset Management LP bought a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,794,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 59.8% in the second quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,809,000 after buying an additional 1,160,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

