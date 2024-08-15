Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Short Interest Update

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 375,300 shares, a growth of 73.4% from the July 15th total of 216,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,004,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Zion Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZNOG opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06. Zion Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.10.

Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the New Megiddo License 434 comprising an area of approximately 75,000 acres. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

