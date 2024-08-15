Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.

Zura Bio Stock Performance

ZURA traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.30. 69,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,258. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75. Zura Bio has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $7.63.

Get Zura Bio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Zura Bio in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Zura Bio from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zura Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Insider Transactions at Zura Bio

In other Zura Bio news, Director Van Amstel Arnout Ploos acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zura Bio

(Get Free Report)

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zura Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zura Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.