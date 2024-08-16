15,686 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Acquired by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 85,303,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,908,000 after buying an additional 1,381,789 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,997,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,411,000 after acquiring an additional 750,511 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,410.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,769,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,430 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 1,953,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,884,000 after purchasing an additional 173,665 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,443,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,458,000 after purchasing an additional 532,740 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,726. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.86.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

