1,690 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,690 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,794 shares of company stock worth $1,234,491 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $278.49. 3,200,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,568,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.29. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.92% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.71%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

