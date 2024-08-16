20,431 Shares in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Acquired by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its position in Geron by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 24,143,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619,047 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the first quarter worth approximately $24,734,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Geron in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,250,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Geron by 999.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,064,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after buying an additional 1,877,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Geron during the first quarter worth $5,054,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geron Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GERN opened at $4.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.57. Geron Co. has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 38,730.00% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. Geron’s revenue for the quarter was up 2941.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Geron news, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Geron news, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $1,332,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,562,248 shares of company stock worth $6,808,004. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GERN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Geron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Geron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Geron in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.07.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

