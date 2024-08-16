2,439 Shares in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Acquired by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,002,000. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $24,577,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,926,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,367,000 after acquiring an additional 58,903 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $8,247,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 306.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 39,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 29,547 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.99. The company had a trading volume of 37,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,339. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.22 and a beta of 0.95. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $164.79 and a 52-week high of $213.26.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $227.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.71 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

