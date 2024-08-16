3,209 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Acquired by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 408,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 319,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.39. The stock had a trading volume of 272,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,955. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.03. The firm has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $66.83.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

