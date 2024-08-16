374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SCWO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.10. 8,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,232. 374Water has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of -0.41.

374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

