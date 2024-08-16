40,590 Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Acquired by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 28,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $64.17. 602,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,535. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.84. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $65.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

