46 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Acquired by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 46 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,316,000 after purchasing an additional 17,195 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.1% during the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,017.13.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $7.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $966.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $935.30 and a 200-day moving average of $950.87. The firm has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $674.41 and a 12 month high of $1,034.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.1 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

