4J Wealth Management LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,572,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,778,648,000 after buying an additional 536,206 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,002,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,828 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,048,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,398,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,513 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,928,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,033,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,303 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $1,649,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.53. 4,235,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,522,879. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.54. The firm has a market cap of $182.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $210.84.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.64.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

