6,520 Shares in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR) Bought by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 207.0% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 668,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,071,000 after buying an additional 450,981 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,962,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 445,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 229,037 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 396.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 191,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 153,167 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,045,000.

Get Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF alerts:

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SFLR stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $31.08. 31,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,531. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.89. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.06 million, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.