7,189 Shares in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Acquired by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SUSL. First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 170,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,354,000 after acquiring an additional 29,161 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,825,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,192,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 213,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 57.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.16. 6,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,592. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $71.94 and a 12 month high of $101.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.15 and its 200-day moving average is $93.53.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.2159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.