763 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Bought by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.93. 1,771,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891,757. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.06. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $69.03.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.