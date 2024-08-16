763 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Bought by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.93. 1,771,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891,757. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.06. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $69.03.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
