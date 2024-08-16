943 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR) Bought by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 62,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.47. 11,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.05. The firm has a market cap of $747.47 million, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.