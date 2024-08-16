AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Trading Down 0.2%

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $192.27 and last traded at $193.02. 891,342 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 5,517,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.56 and a 200-day moving average of $171.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 186.82%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,416,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 46,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,292,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,292,000 after buying an additional 437,672 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

