Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 200.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ABEO. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.59. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $9.01.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,420,000. Western Standard LLC raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 68.5% in the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,361,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 553,377 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 581.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 503,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 429,456 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,732,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

