Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Cowen

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2024

TD Cowen downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $54.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $58.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

ASO opened at $53.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.44. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $75.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.73%.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $548,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.