Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Cowen

TD Cowen downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $54.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $58.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.73.

ASO opened at $53.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.44. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $75.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.73%.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $548,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

