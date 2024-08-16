Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $134.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.80 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Accuray updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Accuray Trading Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ:ARAY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,955,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,958. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $227.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.45. Accuray has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accuray

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 511,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,021.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

