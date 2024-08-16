Acrivon Therapeutics’ (ACRV) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ACRV. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Acrivon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Acrivon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Acrivon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acrivon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.57.

Shares of ACRV opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86. Acrivon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $12.52.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACRV. Sands Capital Ventures LLC boosted its stake in Acrivon Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC now owns 2,122,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 948,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 351,397 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $378,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Acrivon Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 31,208 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Acrivon Therapeutics by 50.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

