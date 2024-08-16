ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of ACVA stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.89. 123,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,661. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average of $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ACV Auctions has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $19.63. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 1.54.

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 46,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $830,268.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 335,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,042,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 46,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $830,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 335,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,042,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hirsch sold 57,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $1,048,677.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,171.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 711,869 shares of company stock worth $12,671,967 in the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACVA. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

